Fourth British victim dies following Grand Canyon helicopter crash

A fourth British holidaymaker has died after a helicopter crash in Arizona that happened earlier this month.

Jonathan Udall, 32, died of the injuries he suffered in the accident in the Grand Canyon which also killed three other Britons.

He was celebrating his honeymoon with his wife Ellie Milward, who is in a critical condition in hospital following the crash.

More than £21,000 has been raised for Mr Udall and Ms Milward via a JustGiving crowdfund.