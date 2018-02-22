Haiti suspends Oxfam GB as it probes charity's handling of sexual misconduct claims

Oxfam Great Britain is facing a two month suspension of its operations in Haiti pending an investigation into sexual misconduct by its employees.

The aid organisation has been embroiled in a scandal after it emerged that some of its staff had used prostitutes while working in the country in the aftermath of the devastating January 2010 earthquake.

Haiti is now investigating how Oxfam GB responded to those reports, Haiti's minister of planning and external co-operation, Aviol Fleurant, said.

It is also trying to determine whether some of the prostitutes may have been underage.

Authorities consider it a "serious crime" for an adult to have sex with anyone under 18, Mr Fleurant said.