Mobile phone users in Britain receive 33,800 messages a year

Mobile phone users in the UK receive more than 33,000 messages and alerts a year, new research shows.

Britons with mobiles are receiving 427% more messages and notifications than they did a decade ago, while people are also sending 278% more messages than they did in 2008.

The latest figures come from a survey conducted by Virgin Mobile.

On average Britons spend 22 24-hour days checking their messages, the poll found - amounting to 26 minutes every day.

The survey found that the average UK adult receives 93 messages or notifications from social apps every day, the equivalent of 33,802 notifications a year.