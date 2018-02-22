- ITV Report
Mobile phone users in Britain receive 33,800 messages a year
Mobile phone users in the UK receive more than 33,000 messages and alerts a year, new research shows.
Britons with mobiles are receiving 427% more messages and notifications than they did a decade ago, while people are also sending 278% more messages than they did in 2008.
The latest figures come from a survey conducted by Virgin Mobile.
On average Britons spend 22 24-hour days checking their messages, the poll found - amounting to 26 minutes every day.
The survey found that the average UK adult receives 93 messages or notifications from social apps every day, the equivalent of 33,802 notifications a year.
Those aged between 18 and 24 have almost three times more messages to manage, receiving on average 239 messages and alerts a day or 87,300 a year.
The study found a contributing factor behind the surge in messages is the boom in group chats on platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.
On average, Britons are members of six chat groups, although a small minority (2%) are members of 50 groups or more, rising to 7% of those aged 18 to 24.
One in four adults say they check a WhatsApp message instantly, with this increasing to almost one in three 18 to 24-year-olds.
Dr Dimitrios Tsivrikos, a consumer and business psychologist at University College London, said the boom in smartphone use was a positive trend and allowed consumers greater control over their lives.
He said: "In an age where we are constantly surrounded by endless tasks, always flooded with a sea of data, smartphones allow us to manage our lives in a way that suits us.
"From calendars and reminders, to emails and instantaneous access to an encyclopaedia of human knowledge, smartphones give us total control, right at our fingertips."