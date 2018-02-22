- ITV Report
Number 10 says Theresa May 'absolutely committed' to Grenfell victims after Stormzy Brits criticism
Downing Street has hit back at Stormzy by stating Theresa May is "absolutely committed" to supporting people affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
The London-born grime artist criticised the prime minister during his performance at the Brit Awards on Wednesday.
He made Mrs May the target of his ire in the opening lines as he performed Blinded By Your Grace Pt 2 while being showered by water.
“Yo Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?" Stormzy rapped.
"What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell? You criminals, and you’ve got the cheek to call us savages, you should do some jail time, you should pay some damages, you should burn your house down and see if you can manage this."
The Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington caused the death of 71 residents in June 2017.The prime minister has since ordered an inquiry into the fire.
Labour MP David Lammy praised Stormzy for "speaking the truth" during his rap.
Mrs May's official spokesman said in response to Stormzy's performance: "The Prime Minister has been very clear that Grenfell was an unimaginable tragedy that should never have happened and must never happen again.
"She's determined that the public inquiry will discover not just what went wrong but why the voices of the people of Grenfell were ignored over so many years.
"In terms of support for the people affected by this tragedy, more than £58 million has been committed."
Mrs May is not understood to have seen Stormzy's Brits performance
Her spokesman said he was "not aware of any plans" for her to meet the star.
Following the fire, Mrs May said: “That was a failure of the state, local and national, to help people when they needed it most. As prime minister I apologise for that failure. And as prime minister I’ve taken responsibility for doing what we can to put things right.”
Stormzy has openly supported Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the past, stating in a 2016 interview with the Guardian: "My man Jeremy Corbyn! I dig what he says."
Mr Corbyn took to Twitter to praise Stormzy for his "powerful performance" on Wednesday night.