Number 10 says Theresa May 'absolutely committed' to Grenfell victims after Stormzy Brits criticism

Downing Street has hit back at Stormzy by stating Theresa May is "absolutely committed" to supporting people affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The London-born grime artist criticised the prime minister during his performance at the Brit Awards on Wednesday.

He made Mrs May the target of his ire in the opening lines as he performed Blinded By Your Grace Pt 2 while being showered by water.

“Yo Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?" Stormzy rapped.

"What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell? You criminals, and you’ve got the cheek to call us savages, you should do some jail time, you should pay some damages, you should burn your house down and see if you can manage this."

The Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington caused the death of 71 residents in June 2017.The prime minister has since ordered an inquiry into the fire.

Labour MP David Lammy praised Stormzy for "speaking the truth" during his rap.