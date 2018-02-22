Theresa May and Cabinet set for crunch Brexit meeting at Chequers

Theresa May is set to host crunch Brexit talks at Chequers as she bids to unite her Cabinet over Britain's plans for exiting the EU.

Cabinet ministers will meet at the Prime Minister's country retreat on Thursday as they attempt to settle differences between the Leave and Remain camps about how Britain should leave the bloc.

They will try and unite over how "hard" a Brexit and clean a break from the EU should take place.

It comes amid months of inter-party and inter-Parliament clashes over Britain's departure.

Pressure is building on Mrs May to set out a clearer picture of her plan for Brexit with the March 2019 exit date almost a year away.

And leaders in Brussels have repeatedly called on Mrs May to give them a better idea what Britain wants from Brexit.