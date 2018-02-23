Actor Brendan Fraser says he was sexually assaulted by former Golden Globes boss

Actor Brendan Fraser claims he was blacklisted from Hollywood after being groped. Credit: AP

Actor Brendan Fraser has said he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood heavyweight in the middle of a crowded room at a party. The Mummy actor claims he was blacklisted from Hollywood after Philip Berk, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that hosts the Golden Globes, groped him. Mr Fraser told GQ he became a recluse after the alleged incident, which Mr Berk denies. In his memoirs, Mr Berk admitted to pinching Mr Fraser, 49, on the bottom at the party, but the actor said Mr Berk went much further, touching him inappropriately. Mr Fraser said he was "overcome with panic and fear" at the time.

Brendan Fraser in Bedazzled with Elizabeth Hurley. Credit: PA

“I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry," he told GQ. The incident left Mr Fraser "depressed" and believing he had deserved it. "I was blaming myself and I was miserable—because I was saying, ‘This is nothing; this guy reached around and he copped a feel.’ That summer wore on—and I can't remember what I went on to work on next.” The actor said he was not invited back the Golden Globes after 2003 and implies his career suffered as a result of the incident. “I don't know if this curried disfavour with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening," he said. Mr Berk apologised in a letter to Mr Fraser about the encounter, but said, “My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual ‘If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologise.’ ” In an email, Mr Berk, who is still an HFPA member, told GQ “Mr. Fraser's version is a total fabrication.”

Brendan Fraser is currently starring in TV series Condor. Credit: AP