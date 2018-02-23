Andy Cole 'indebted' to his nephew after kidney transplant

Former Manchester United legend Andy Cole has told ITV News how he is campaigning for a change in the law to organ donations after his nephew gave him his kidney. The 46-year-old's life was saved by the selfless sacrifice of his nephew Alexander Palmer, who donated the kidney after his own was left badly damaged by a rare condition he developed after contracting an airborne virus. Andy Cole is now campaigning to change the law to an opt-out system where all citizens are potential organ donors unless they specifically say otherwise.

MP's will debate the widely supported Private Members Bill on Friday. After spending two years on dialysis, the transplant surgery took place in April 2017 after his nephew was deemed to be a match. The former England international said he was "very close" to not surviving and was in denial about needing a transplant for "a long time".

He said: "It took me a hell of a long time to actually accept it and for it to sink in I was in denial for a long time. "I just tried to convince myself that it wasn't as bad as it was and typical man just saying man-up get on with it and you'll come through the other side but unfortunately it didn't work out that way." The treble-winning striker said he was very fortunate with the number of people that offered to get tested to see if they could be a donor for him: "I was very, very lucky, when it came to my time you know I had so many people step-up straight away prepared to do it; my nephew, my cousin, my sister."

The former England international said he was Credit: PA