Australia's Deputy PM quits Cabinet over sexual harassment allegations

Australia's deputy prime minister quit the Cabinet on Friday over allegations that he sexually harassed a woman.

Barnaby Joyce quit his ministerial role but said he would not resign from Parliament, ensuring that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull maintains his single-seat majority in the House of Representatives.

The allegation of sexual harassment adds to the scrutiny he has faced since it was revealed earlier this month that he and his former media secretary, Vikki Campion, are expecting a baby in April.

Questions have been raised about her employment in two government jobs after and the rent-free apartment owned by a wealthy political donor where Mr Joyce and Ms Campion now live.

Mr Joyce said his Nationals party, the junior party in the ruling coalition, will pick a new leader - who will become deputy PM - on Monday.

"It's incredibly important that there be a circuit-breaker, not just for the Parliament, but more importantly, a circuit-breaker for Vikki, for my unborn child, my daughters and for Nat," he told reporters, referring to his estranged wife of 24 years and mother of his four daughters, Natalie Joyce.

He has also denied a media report that he pinched a woman's bottom while drunk in a Canberra pub several years ago.