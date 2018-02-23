Donald Tusk warns UK Brexit plans still 'pure illusion' despite Chequers 'war Cabinet' meeting

British Cabinet minister's plans for the next stage of Brexit appear to be based on "pure illusion", Donald Tusk has said.

The European Council president's comments follow the much touted "war Cabinet" meeting of ministers at Chequers, the PM's official country residence, where Theresa May's inner circle gathered to agree the UK's Brexit agenda.

The prime minister's official spokesman characterised the supposedly historic eight-hour meeting as "very positive ... and a step forward".

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to pursue a policy putting Britain outside a customs union with the EU, but matching Brussels rules in certain sectors in an attempt to achieve "frictionless" trade.