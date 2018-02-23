Eddy Amoo from soul band The Real Thing dies aged 74

Eddy Amoo from the soul band The Real Thing, has died aged 74, the group has announced.

The singer-songwriter died on Friday, according to a statement from his brother Chris Amoo and Dave Smith who are still in the Liverpool band that formed in 1972.

They tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our brother and inspiration, Eddy Amoo, who passed away on 23rd February, age 74."