Grooming gangs carried out abuse with 'arrogant persistence'

Grooming gangs that preyed on hundreds of girls and young women in the north east of England carried out their abuse with "arrogant persistence" as they did not fear investigation, a report has found.

The Serious Case Review, which was published to look into how authorities responded to child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Newcastle, found the perpetrators were "encouraged" to continue to abuse before a major operation was launched to stop them in 2014.

The report comes after a series of trials which saw 22 defendants sentenced for a range of offences including rape, drugs and prostitution.

The review estimated there were around 700 victims in total in the Northumbria Police force area, 108 of whom were from Newcastle.

The only abuser to help the inquiry was an asylum seeker who exploited a 15-year-old girl, who blamed his conviction on a "government conspiracy". The report said it was "unfortunate" there was not more input from other perpetrators.

Authorities in the region stepped up their response to CSE when they realised the problem was far worse than previously imagined.

Operation Sanctuary was launched by Northumbria Police in January 2014, a month after a young woman with learning difficulties told her social worker she had been sexually abused.