Man charged over Bestival death of Holby City actor's daughter Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie

A man has been charged with the manslaughter of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, who died at the Bestival music festival last year.

The 25-year-old daughter of Holby City actor John Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset just before 1am on September 11.

The man charges is Ceon Broughton, 28, of Enfield, north London.

He is due to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday, Dorset Police said.

An initial postmortem examination carried out shortly after Ms Fletcher-Michie's death showed no clear signs of an assault.

Further examinations have been carried out, including toxicology tests.

John Montague, senior district Crown prosecutor for the CPS in Wessex, said: "Following a careful review of the evidence provided to me by Dorset Police I have today authorised the charge of Ceon Broughton with an offence of manslaughter by gross negligence, following the death of Louella Fletcher-Mitchie on September 11, 2017 at Bestival, which was held in Dorset."