Royal Bank of Scotland reports first annual profit in a decade

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has reported it first annual bottom line profit in a decade.

Profit for 2017 was reported at £752 million compared to a loss of £6.95 billion a year earlier, one of the biggest since its Government bailout in 2008, as it dealt with conduct charges, legacy and restructuring costs.

Analysts had been pencilling in a full-year attributable loss of £592 million for 2017, with consensus figures also pointing to £2.7 billion in conduct and litigation costs.

The figures take into account conduct and litigation costs of £1.29 billion, part of which was to help cover costs to deal with claims that it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Those conduct costs also included £175 million in provisions to cover costs surrounding mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI).

However, the lender, which is 72% owned by the taxpayer, has yet to reach what is expected to be a multibillion-dollar settlement with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) over those mortgage-backed securities sales.

RBS also pushed ahead with its cost-cutting and restructuring plan, having cut expenses by £810 million last year, exceeding its £750 million target.