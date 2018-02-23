Theresa May faces threat of Commons rebellion over Customs Union

Theresa May is facing the threat of a Commons rebellion on staying in the customs union, following an eight hour meeting held with senior Cabinet members which was intended to thrash out an agreement on the government's Brexit strategy.

The Brexit "war cabinet" at Chequers was called to plot a way forward but the Prime Minister was threatened with a fresh challenge to her authority from pro-Europe Conservative backbenchers.

Former minister and leading Tory rebel Anna Soubry insisted she had cross-party support for a new amendment to the Government's trade bill which would mandate the UK to form a customs union with Brussels after Brexit.

The move presents an increased danger to the PM because Labour's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said the party now backed a customs union that would look "pretty much like" the current one after withdrawal.