Will the EU countenance Theresa May’s trade plan?

Every senior Cabinet minister “got what they wanted” from Thursday’s supposedly historic meeting to agree the plan the Prime Minister will put to the rest of the European Union for what our future trading relationship with it should be.

Or so at least I am told by well placed sources.

Which means that Johnson, Fox and Gove secured their mechanism for ensuring we can determine our own laws, as they pertain to business, at some point in the future.

And in the meantime Hammond, Rudd and Clark won their demands that rules and regulations pertaining to the City and manufacturing should so closely mirror those of the EU that banks and manufacturers should not have their exporting activities too disrupted by Brexit.

I am told that what was perhaps the most significant thing that happened at Thursday's meeting was that "people who usually don't talk to each other challenged and discussed between sessions, and the PM was good”.

A less dysfunctional and bifurcated cabinet would not be such a terrible thing.

So when Theresa May finally tells the EU what she wants at the end of next week, she will be asking for a trade deal that feels a bit like continued membership of the customs union for some sectors, like the single market in others, and a conventional free trade deal in others.