Young Royals to appear together in first public engagement

The four younger royals have announced their first public engagement together.

Meghan Markle will join her future husband, Prince Harry, and future brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate, at an event to promote their charitable trust – The Royal Foundation.

The foundation manages the key charities which the four of them will run together after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Meghan will appear on stage with her fiancé and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

She will discuss her own plans for the foundation’s future and it will give those watching an idea about what kind of role the former actress will forge for herself as the newest member of the British Royal Family.

Ms Markle recently gave up her acting career.

She is best known for her role as a trainee lawyer in the US series Suits.