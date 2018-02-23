Young Royals to appear together in first public engagement
The four younger royals have announced their first public engagement together.
Meghan Markle will join her future husband, Prince Harry, and future brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate, at an event to promote their charitable trust – The Royal Foundation.
The foundation manages the key charities which the four of them will run together after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Meghan will appear on stage with her fiancé and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
She will discuss her own plans for the foundation’s future and it will give those watching an idea about what kind of role the former actress will forge for herself as the newest member of the British Royal Family.
Ms Markle recently gave up her acting career.
She is best known for her role as a trainee lawyer in the US series Suits.
The Royal Foundation supports the key charitable interests of the four younger royals at Kensington Palace: mental health awareness, veterans’ support and wildlife.
Meghan will officially become the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation in May.
The mental health campaign Heads Together, the Invictus Games for wounded veterans and the charity United for Wildlife are all programmes run by the foundation.
The announcement of the event – which will take place next Wednesday in London – came on the same day that police confirmed they were investigating a suspect package addressed to Meghan as a potential “racist hate crime”.
Ms Markle, who is from California, is mixed race: she has a black mother and a white father.