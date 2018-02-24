The Vicar of Dibley and Notting Hill actress Emma Chambers dies aged 53

Actress Emma Chambers - star of Notting Hill and The Vicar of Dibley - has died, her agency has confirmed.

The 53-year-old was widely known for her portrayal of Alice Tinker in BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley between 1994 and 2007.

In a statement on Saturday her agency said that Chambers had died from natural causes.

It added that she would be "greatly missed".

In 1999, Chambers reached international audiences with her role as Honey Thacker in rom-com Notting Hill, starring alongside Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

Co-stars Grant and Dawn French both paid tribute to her.