Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby warns Brexit and austerity 'dividing' Britain

Austerity and Brexit are dividing Britons and causing a "schism" in society, the Archbishop of Canterbury has warned.

Justin Welby said that cutbacks are "crushing the weak" in a dramatic assessment of the country.

The Anglican leader said that the country's most vulnerable were at risk of falling into a "schism" brought on by the Government's austerity drive.

He also issued a plea for Britons to be "generous" in adapting to newcomers to the country and called for people to show "care for each other".

Archbishop Welby voiced his concerns in the Mail on Sunday.