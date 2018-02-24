Cold now? Turning even colder next week

Another cold but sunny day ahead tomorrow, although some patchy cloud affecting eastern parts of the UK. Tomorrow night we see another widespread frost develop. A windy night with snow showers across eastern coastal regions. The snow showers will turn heavier and more widespread here overnight.

As high pressure continues to build over Scandinavia, the freezing temperatures currently sitting across northern and eastern parts of the Europe, will push across the UK into next week with a strengthening easterly wind. Temperatures will be below freezing by day and night. Along with the freezing temperatures and a biting wind, further snow showers are likely, with some significant accumulations possible.

Snow warnings have been issued by the Met Office https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings