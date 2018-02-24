Companies cut ties with NRA amid growing anti-gun campaign

American businesses have begun severing ties with the controversial pro-gun National Rifle Association (NRA) in the wake of the latest mass school shooting.

Seventeen students and teachers were killed when 19-year-old gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas school in Parkland.

The deaths have sparked a wave of activism from gun control supporters, calling for tougher restrictions and lobbying companies to cut links with the NRA.

And many already have.

On Thursday, the First National Bank of Omaha, which has an NRA-branded Visa credit card, said in a statement that it had decided not to renew the contract.

Others followed suit, announcing they would end their NRA membership discount programs.