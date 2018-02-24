Police warning after fraudsters launch fake fundraising page for tragic six-year-old Daisy Dymyd

A fake fundraising profile has been set up in the name of a six-year-old girl who died, under the pretense of raising money for her funeral.

Daisy Dymyd was found unresponsive at her home in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire on Monday and was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Nottinghamshire Police have now issued a warning after a user claiming to be Daisy's uncle launched a fake JustGiving page, raising £140 before it was reported by her family themselves.

A spokeswoman said the family had not been raising money, and said officers were working to get the account removed.

In a tweet posted on Friday, the force urged people not to donate.