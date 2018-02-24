UN passes Syria ceasefire resolution as bombardment death toll in eastern Ghouta 'exceeds 500'

A resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria has been passed by the UN Security Council after the death toll from bombing of rebel-held eastern Ghouta exceeded 500.

The Council approved the humanitarian ceasefire, initially held up by Russia, saying it should be implemented "without delay".

It is now hoped humanitarian aid can be delivered to millions and that critically ill and wounded people can be evacuated.

Days of government bombardment in eastern Ghouta have now left 510 civilians dead, observers fear.

Nearly 130 children and 75 women were among those killed in the strikes which have been ongoing since last Sunday.

Fresh bombing on Saturday killed at least 22 people and left dozens wounded, while many hospitals and medical centres have been damaged in the process.