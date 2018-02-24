- ITV Report
Grenfell inquiry petition backed by Stormzy hits 100,000 signatures
A petition urging the Prime Minister to rethink those involved in the official Grenfell Tower inquiry has smashed the 100,000-signature mark - meaning it will now be debated by MPs.
The online campaign, backed by Brit Award winners Stormzy and Adele, calls for a diverse panel to be appointed to lead the inquiry, amid concerns that the current team lacks first-hand experience of what it labels "culturally complex" areas such as North Kensington.
Similar calls were rejected by Theresa May in December, citing fears that the inquiry's work would be hindered by and change.
Organisers Adel Chaoui, Karim Mussilhy and Sandra Ruiz - all of whom lost loved ones in the blaze - issued a joint statement.
On Friday, the petition's organisers said: "It's important for communities across the UK that the Grenfell Tower Fire Inquiry holds those responsible to account and tackles the causes and neglect that led up to the fire, so that no community is ignored in the way we were and that changes are made, so an avoidable tragedy like this never happens again.
"After speaking with Hillsborough families this week, Grenfell United are more determined than ever that this inquiry is set up in the best way to get truth and justice first time around - with an impartial, independent, decision making panel with the experience and expertise needed to sit alongside and assist Sir Martin Moore-Bick."
Stormzy tweeted after the petition hit 100,000, saying: "Job done."
He used his performance at the Brits earlier in the week to deliver a politically-charged rap directed at the PM, saying: "Yo Theresa May, where's the money for Grenfell?"