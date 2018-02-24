Grenfell inquiry petition backed by Stormzy hits 100,000 signatures

A petition urging the Prime Minister to rethink those involved in the official Grenfell Tower inquiry has smashed the 100,000-signature mark - meaning it will now be debated by MPs.

The online campaign, backed by Brit Award winners Stormzy and Adele, calls for a diverse panel to be appointed to lead the inquiry, amid concerns that the current team lacks first-hand experience of what it labels "culturally complex" areas such as North Kensington.

Similar calls were rejected by Theresa May in December, citing fears that the inquiry's work would be hindered by and change.

Organisers Adel Chaoui, Karim Mussilhy and Sandra Ruiz - all of whom lost loved ones in the blaze - issued a joint statement.