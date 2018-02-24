Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Tory MP apologises to Jeremy Corbyn for 'seriously defamatory' tweet

Ben Bradley (right) has apologised to Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: PA

A Tory MP has apologised and pledged to make a substantial donation to charity over a "seriously defamatory" tweet claiming Jeremy Corbyn had sold British secrets to communist spies.

Ben Bradley, who represents Mansfield, has now deleted the tweet from February 19.

The Labour Party said Mr Bradley would also be meeting the party leader's legal costs, and had agreed never to repeat the allegations.

A spokesman said that Mr Bradley would tweet the following apology:

On 19 February 2018 I made a seriously defamatory statement on my Twitter account, 'Ben Bradley MP (@bbradleymp)', about Jeremy Corbyn, alleging he sold British secrets to communist spies.

I have since deleted the defamatory tweet. I have agreed to pay an undisclosed substantial sum of money to a charity of his choice, and I will also pay his legal costs.

I fully accept that my statement was wholly untrue and false. I accept that I caused distress and upset to Jeremy Corbyn by my untrue and false allegations, suggesting he had betrayed his country by collaborating with foreign spies.

I am very sorry for publishing this untrue and false statement and I have no hesitation in offering my unreserved and unconditional apology to Jeremy Corbyn for the distress I have caused him.

– Apology by Ben Bradley MP

Mr Corbyn will split the donation between a homeless charity and a foodbank in Mr Bradley’s constituency of Mansfield, the party spokesman added.

A spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn said they were "pleased" that Mr Bradley had admitted what he had said was untrue.

"Following the botched smear campaign against Jeremy, this case shows we are not going to let dangerous lies go unchallenged," they said.