Tory MP apologises to Jeremy Corbyn for 'seriously defamatory' tweet

A Tory MP has apologised and pledged to make a substantial donation to charity over a "seriously defamatory" tweet claiming Jeremy Corbyn had sold British secrets to communist spies.

Ben Bradley, who represents Mansfield, has now deleted the tweet from February 19.

The Labour Party said Mr Bradley would also be meeting the party leader's legal costs, and had agreed never to repeat the allegations.

A spokesman said that Mr Bradley would tweet the following apology: