Two charged after death of brothers, aged 2 and 6, in hit-and-run

Casper (left) and his brother Corey Platt-May died on Thursday. Credit: Family handout

Two people have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two young brothers were killed in a hit-and-run. Two-year-old Casper Platt-May and his six-year-old brother Corey died in the crash on MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm on Thursday. On Saturday, police confirmed that Robert Brown, aged 53, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, and 41 year-old Gwendoline Harrison, of Triumph Close, Wyken, had been charged under joint enterprise of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Brown also faces charges of driving while disqualified, no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, while Harrison faces a common assault allegation.

It is always tragic to lose loved ones, especially when so young, and we are continuing to offer our support to family members at such a devastating time. – Det Sgt Paul Hughes, West Midlands Police

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police thanked members of the public for their help in the investigation, and urged anyone with information who had not yet spoken to officers to come forward.

Toys and flowers have been left at the scene. Credit: PA