- ITV Report
-
Two charged after death of brothers, aged 2 and 6, in hit-and-run
Two people have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two young brothers were killed in a hit-and-run.
Two-year-old Casper Platt-May and his six-year-old brother Corey died in the crash on MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm on Thursday.
On Saturday, police confirmed that Robert Brown, aged 53, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, and 41 year-old Gwendoline Harrison, of Triumph Close, Wyken, had been charged under joint enterprise of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Brown also faces charges of driving while disqualified, no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, while Harrison faces a common assault allegation.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police thanked members of the public for their help in the investigation, and urged anyone with information who had not yet spoken to officers to come forward.
The boys’ mother, Louise Platt-May, who was with them at the time of the collision but was uninjured, paid tribute to her sons on Friday.
"Corey was an amazing boy. He never kept still, always had to be doing something and coming up with new ideas of things to do," she said.
"His main passion in life was his football. He has been playing for a local team since he was four but since the day he could hold a ball he was never without one. He will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
"Casper was a cheeky little boy, always getting into trouble and driving his brothers crazy. But he was so loving and caring and constantly told his family how much he loved them.
"He loved walking everywhere with his wellies and splashing in the puddles. His smile could light up any room and he will be so so missed by all who knew him."