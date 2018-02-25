British skier dies after off-piste fall in French Alps

A British skier has died after he and another man fell from a cliff in the French Alps.

The two men got into trouble with another skier when they ventured off -piste in the Alpe d'Huez ski resort region on Saturday.

A spokesman from the gendarme mountain rescue unit in Grenoble said the trio encountered difficulties after going the wrong way.

Francois Bepol said they took off their skis in an attempt to climb upwards but it was "very steep and icy".

Two of the men then fell from what he described as a cliff. One of the Britons was found dead afterwards while the other suffered injuries.

He and the third skier, who was unharmed, were located and rescued by French emergency services.

The Foreign Office issued a statement confirming a British person had died in the mountains.

"Following the death of a British National in the French Alps, we are providing consular support to the family," the statement said.

"We remain in close contact with local authorities. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."