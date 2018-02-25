Budget for Northern Ireland needs to be set in next two weeks, says DUP Westminster leader

A budget needs to be set for Northern Ireland within the next two weeks, the leader of the DUP in Westminster has said.

Nigel Dodds said he was confident such action would be taken as he rejected a suggestion the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which promised to back Theresa May's minority Government and received a pledge of £1 billion for Northern Ireland, was holding the Government to ransom.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said, in the wake of the failure of talks earlier this month to restore devolution at Stormont, that she would clarify budget arrangements soon.

Speaking on ITV's Peston On Sunday, the deputy DUP leader said: "There needs to be a budget within the next fortnight, and there needs to be decisions taken in order to spend that money, not least the rollout of the money that was secured by the Democratic Unionist Party for all of Northern Ireland."

Without a decision, civil servants were being left in "very, very difficult positions", Mr Dodds said.