County lines crime targeted in new Government £13 million scheme

County lines crime is to be targeted in a new multi-million pound scheme designed to steer young people and children away from exploitative gangs.

The Home Office launched a £13 million fund on Sunday to help youth workers, police, nurses and other professionals form protective relationships with vulnerable young people.

Experts believe such people are at particular risk of sexual exploitation, county lines gang crime and relationship abuse.

Known as "county lines", gangs use children and young people to traffic drugs, using dedicated mobile phones or "lines", into new locations outside of their home areas.

It comes after ITV News revealed that thousands of British children are being exploited by drug gangs and increasingly exposed to a world of extreme violence.

Local authorities will now be invited to apply for funding to run projects aimed at fostering relationships between frontline staff and at risk children.