Dry and largely sunny today, although there will be some patchy cloud, this mainly across eastern Scotland and eastern England. Another cold day, especially in the southeast of the UK where it will feel very cold in strengthening easterly winds.

Dry for the majority overnight with widespread frost. However, snow showers will move across eastern parts of the UK during the evening, turning heavier and more widespread overnight. Windy too.

Mostly dry with sunny spells across the west of the UK on Monday, but snow showers further east will become heavier and gradually spread further inland. Staying very cold and breezy.