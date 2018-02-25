Six taken to hospital after 'huge explosion' in Leicester

Six people have been taken to hospital - two in critical conditions - following a "huge explosion" in Leicester.

Emergency services declared a "major incident" after the blast in a residential area of the city on Sunday evening.

Multiple 999 calls were made to fire services around 7pm reporting an explosion on Hinckley Road, which was eventually evacuated.

Pictures circulating on social media showed a huge fire and smoke billowing from the scene on a main road.

In other footage a building, said to be a shop, appeared to be completely demolished.

People living nearby took to Twitter saying the explosion had caused whole houses to shake.