Man dies and body of another found in Scottish Highlands

A man has died after falling from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands, while the body of another man who had been missing for two weeks has also been found.

Two other men reported missing in Scotland's hills this winter have not been found.

Police confirmed that a body had been found on Sgurr Thuilm on Saturday, a mountain in the far west of Scotland.

The body is yet to be formally identified.

Separately police confirmed that a body had been found in the search for Jim Stalker, 55, who has been missing since February 11.

Mr Stalker fell through a cornice - an overhanging edge of snow - on Beinn a'Chaorainn, a mountain in Cairngorns National Park.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team who found Mr Stalker, along with help from Tayside and RAF Mountain Rescue Teams, and the Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter, said their thoughts "are with the families and friends of all the casualties we have had on Scottish Mountains this winter...

"Today we have reached 20 call outs with over 3300 volunteer hours on rescues this year. Please stay safe."

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Fort William police would like to extend their condolences to Jim's family and friends and thank all who have been involved in searching for him."

Two other men missing on Scotland's hills this winter have yet to be found.

Marcin Bialas, 36, was reported missing in an area close to Observatory Gully and Gardyloo Gully on Ben Nevis on January 21, but helicopter and foot searches have found no trace of him.

Neil Gibson, 63, failed to return from a planned a walk with his brother in the Achnashellach area in Strathcarron on February 8.

The body of his brother Alan was found two days later in the Beinn Liath Mhor area and the remains of their dog were recovered this week, but Mr Gibson has not been located.