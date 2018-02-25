North Korea willing to hold talks with US

North Korea is willing to hold talks with the US, Pyongyang's delegate to the Winter Olympics has said.

The announcement came after General Kim Yong-chol met South Korean President Moon Jae-in ahead of the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Gen Kim said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wanted to improve ties with Washington and had "ample intentions of holding talks" with its rival, according Mr Moon's office.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Mr Moon, who is eager to engage the North after one of the most hostile periods in recent years on the Korean Peninsula.

The possibility of diplomacy will be welcomed by many, yet critics argue that the North may be suggesting the talks in a bid to get economic relief, after a series of increasingly tough international sanctions slapped on Pyongyang for its illicit weapons programmes or more time to develop those weapons.

Gen Kim and Mr Moon both watched the closing ceremony of the "Peace Games" and shared a brief handshake in a VIP box in which US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and the top US military commander on the peninsula, General Vincent Brooks, also sat.