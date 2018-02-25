Russian athletes cannot march under flag at Winter Olympics closing ceremony as doping ban upheld

Russia's Olympic ban has been upheld, meaning the country's athletes will not be able to march under their flag during the Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

The decision was made after two Russian athletes failed drugs tests at the PyeongChang Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted on Sunday to uphold the ban over widespread doping at the Sochi 2014 Games, meaning the 168 athletes competing under the name the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" will have to march under the Olympic flag at Sunday's closing ceremony.

The committee also voted that if no further violations emerge, the suspension will be lifted in the future.

While Russia as a country was banned from the 2018 Games in South Korea, if Russian athletes were able to prove that they were clean, they were allowed to compete as part of the OAR team and the possibility of reinstatement ahead of the closing ceremony was left open.

The executive board's recommendation was approved by the full IOC board just hours before the ceremony.

Currently, two OAR athletes competing at the Games - curler Alexander Krushelnitsky and bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva - have failed drugs tests.

Krushelnitsky was stripped of the mixed curling bronze he won with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, after testing positive for meldonium which increases blood flow.