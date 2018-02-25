'Three dead' in eastern Ghouta clashes as shaky Syria ceasefire holds

At least three people have been killed in clashes in eastern Ghouta just hours after the UN Security Council backed a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

Violence and airstrikes were reported in the Syrian suburb on Saturday night and Sunday morning despite the resolution having passed.

But activists said that Damascus, Syria's capital, and the embattled suburb eastern Ghouta appeared relatively calm.

On Saturday the UN Security Council unanimously backed the ceasefire in order to allow essential humanitarian aid to reach millions of people.

A week's worth of shelling in rebel-held eastern Ghouta had left more than 500 civilians dead and prompted the UN to compare the area to "hell on earth".