UK warned to brace for 'seriously cold' week of weather with temperatures as cold as the Arctic

Parts of the UK will feel colder than the Arctic Circle in the coming week as bitter winds make it seem like -15C in some places.

Widespread snow is forecast and warnings are in place across Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the Met Office forecasts a period of "exceptional weather".

Freezing temperatures throughout the week mean the majority of the UK is likely to face disruption on the road, trains and in the air.

More than 20cm of snow could fall in parts of eastern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, forecasters predict.

Snow warnings are currently in place across eastern England on Monday, all of England, Scotland and Wales on Tuesday, most of the UK on Wednesday and Scotland and the south-west on Thursday.