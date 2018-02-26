Met Office issues weather warning as 'Beast from the East' brings travel disruption to UK

Commuters have been warned to expect travel disruption as a snowy blast dubbed "the Beast from the East" hits Britain.

Some parts of the UK are set to feel colder than the Arctic Circle as freezing temperatures continue into the week ahead.

Amber warnings of snow have been issued by the Met Office for north east, central and south eastern England on Tuesday, and eastern Scotland on Wednesday.

It warned of "heavy snow showers", with a spokesman adding: "Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely."

Rural communities could become cut off, and people could face power cuts and loss of other services, the spokesman added.