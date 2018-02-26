- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn says he has no regrets over Czech spy meeting
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told ITV News that he has no regrets about meeting with a former Czech spy during the Cold War.
Last week, Mr Corbyn said he had been subjected to "lies and smears" over accusations that he knowingly passed information to former Communist spy Jan Sarkocy in the 1980s.
The Labour leader told ITV News: "I met him as did a number of other people, he was the diplomat working in the Czech embassy and his job was to talk about peace and detente.
"This was a time when (Mikhail) Gorbachev was president of the USSR there was a real chance of detente developing - of more peace within Europe. We spoke about those matters.
"I told him what I thought and he bizarrely discovered that I was opposed to Margaret Thatcher and the Tory Government.
"It should not have been a surprise to him but I had no knowledge of what Margaret Thatcher ever ate for breakfast, she never told me."
When asked if he regretted meeting the spy, Mr Corbyn replied "not at all".
"I met him as did many, many other members of parliament I also met a lot of American diplomats during that period," he said.
"I went to the US embassy to talk to them about what I thought was their wholly wrong strategy in central America.
"If you're a serious member of parliament and serious about international affairs you meet people, you don't agree with most of them, but you have to meet them to understand what their position is and try and put forward your own view on peace, justice and human rights.
"I don't regret any of it. Why should I?"
Mr Sarkocy told ITV News that Mr Corbyn knew that he was a member of the Soviet country's secret police during their meetings. He also claimed the politician was paid for information which he supplied.
Those allegations were strongly disputed by Svetlana Ptacnikova, the director of the Czech Secret Services archives, who said she did not believe Mr Sarkocy was a credible source.
Mr Corbyn has already flatly denied that he ever knowingly met a spy or passed on sensitive information.