Jeremy Corbyn says he has no regrets over Czech spy meeting

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told ITV News that he has no regrets about meeting with a former Czech spy during the Cold War. Last week, Mr Corbyn said he had been subjected to "lies and smears" over accusations that he knowingly passed information to former Communist spy Jan Sarkocy in the 1980s. The Labour leader told ITV News: "I met him as did a number of other people, he was the diplomat working in the Czech embassy and his job was to talk about peace and detente.

"This was a time when (Mikhail) Gorbachev was president of the USSR there was a real chance of detente developing - of more peace within Europe. We spoke about those matters. "I told him what I thought and he bizarrely discovered that I was opposed to Margaret Thatcher and the Tory Government. "It should not have been a surprise to him but I had no knowledge of what Margaret Thatcher ever ate for breakfast, she never told me."

Mr Corbyn met with Jan Sarkocy in the 1980s. Credit: PA