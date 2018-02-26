Energy price cap to stop poor value tariffs

Legislation designed to reduce expensive energy tariffs is being presented in Parliament on Monday.

The Government say 11 million British households will be protected from the poor value energy tariffs.

The Domestic Gas and Electricity (Tariff Cap) Bill would allow energy regulator Ofgem to limit tariffs until 2020.

After 2020, Ofgem will recommend to the Government whether the caps should be extended on an annual basis to 2023.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the Bill, which the Government hopes will become law before next winter, would "force energy companies to change their ways".

A 2016 report found consumers were paying £1.4 billion a year over the odds via energy companies' standard variable tariffs (SVTs).

Announcing the Bill, Mrs May said: "It's often older people or those on low incomes who are stuck on rip-off energy tariffs, so today we are introducing legislation to force energy companies to change their ways."