- ITV Report
Energy price cap to stop poor value tariffs
Legislation designed to reduce expensive energy tariffs is being presented in Parliament on Monday.
The Government say 11 million British households will be protected from the poor value energy tariffs.
The Domestic Gas and Electricity (Tariff Cap) Bill would allow energy regulator Ofgem to limit tariffs until 2020.
After 2020, Ofgem will recommend to the Government whether the caps should be extended on an annual basis to 2023.
Prime Minister Theresa May said the Bill, which the Government hopes will become law before next winter, would "force energy companies to change their ways".
A 2016 report found consumers were paying £1.4 billion a year over the odds via energy companies' standard variable tariffs (SVTs).
Announcing the Bill, Mrs May said: "It's often older people or those on low incomes who are stuck on rip-off energy tariffs, so today we are introducing legislation to force energy companies to change their ways."
Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey said action should have been taken previously: "Today's action, whilst welcome, will do little to comfort customers facing price hikes now after the Government delayed this Bill by over a year.
"The Government promised action on energy bills a year ago, yet energy costs are still spiralling and four million households live in fuel poverty.
"A price cap is simply a temporary sticking plaster and the Government must realise that they need to do much more to fix our broken energy market."
A cap on the amount suppliers can charge per unit of energy had already been introduced in April 2017 for four million consumers with domestic prepayment meters in their homes.
On February 2, this was extended to a further one million households receiving the Government's Warm Homes discount, which is targeted at vulnerable consumers, such as pensioners.
Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said the Bill was "a significant step towards an energy market that works for everyone".
She added: "Millions of loyal energy customers have been ripped off by their suppliers for too long.
"It's essential that protections from overcharging remain in place for vulnerable energy customers after the cap is lifted.
"We look forward to working with the Government to ensure that consumers in vulnerable situations are protected in the long term."
Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy UK, which represents power companies, said: "It's vital the cap doesn't halt the growth of competition which is helping customers to find a better deal and save on their energy bills.
"It's also important that the cap accurately reflects suppliers' costs, most of which are out of their direct control."