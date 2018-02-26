Funding threatens teenage snowboarding siblings' Olympic dreams

Teenage siblings Sophie and Stephen Smith are on the British Ski and Snowboard Park & Pipe performance pathway. But next winter they, along with their mother Cathy, will travel to Switzerland in a motor home and camp out near the slopes to further their Olympic dreams. The two snowboarders, 13 and 14 respectively, manage to spend at least one day a week on a man-made indoor snow centre in England, but that pales in comparison to their rivals. "We look at videos online of our friends, and they're ride every day because they have the facilities to do so," Sophie says.

"It's quite frustrating, cause knowing I could do more each week, but I can't, physically do it cause I don't have the size or features needed," older brother Stephen adds. By taking a motorhome to the Team GB base in Laax, Switzerland, it will allow the pair to train for up to 10 weeks. "It's going to be freezing, but it was that or nothing," mother Cathy says. "So we're going to give it a go, we've borrowed a motorhome we're going to try it."

