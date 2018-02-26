Weinstein Company expected to file for bankruptcy

Weinstein Co - the company disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein co-founded - is expected to file for bankruptcy.

The move comes after the last-ditch talks to sell its assets collapsed.

Weinstein co-founded the company with his brother Bob in 2005.

He was fired last October after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women.

He has denied all the allegations.

Since the allegations surfaced, Weinstein Co has been searching for financial support.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the directors said on Sunday night there is no option but to pursue bankruptcy.

The decision came after the board was unable to revive a deal to sell the struggling film studio for about $500 million (£357.8 million) to an investor group.

As part of the pact, the bidders had promised to raise at least $40 million dollars for a fund to compensate Weinstein's accusers