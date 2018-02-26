How you can help the vulnerable as temperatures plummet

Rough sleepers are at risk of death as temperatures fall below freezing. Credit: PA

The public are being urged to help vulnerable people, such as the homeless and elderly, as Siberian winds cause temperatures across the country to plummet. With the "Beast from the East" expected to bring freezing temperatures advice has been issued on how the public can help to prevent older people and rough sleepers from falling ill or even dying. Older people are more at risk of cold weather because their bodies often struggle to adjust to the temperature change. Cold weather increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke as well as serious illnesses such as flu or pneumonia.

How to help elderly people during cold weather

Check on older neighbours or relatives to make sure they are safe and warm, especially at night.

Ensure they have enough food and supplies so they do not need to go outside when the weather is particularly bad.

Ensure they have enough prescription medicines.

Encourage them to wear shoes with a good grip and a scarf around their mouth to reduce their risk of chest infections if they do have to go out.

Elderly people are particularly vulnerable during cold weather. Credit: PA

Caroline Abrahams, director of Age UK, said: "The cold weather is challenging for many older people, particularly if they are coping with ill-health or living in housing that costs a lot to heat. "We'd also urge everyone to keep a friendly eye on older relatives, friends and neighbours, especially when the weather is very bad and it's difficult to get out. "Offering to bring in some shopping, or just popping in for a chat and a cup of tea, can be a real help during the long winter months." Icy conditions also put the elderly at higher risk of suffering a fall or developing hypothermia. Isobel Sternfeld, of St John Ambulance, said: "It's rare, but at this time of year we sadly hear about cases of hypothermia. "This is when the body temperature drops below 35C (95F) and is recognised by shivering, with pale, cold, dry skin and symptoms such as disorientation, apathy or irrational behaviour, impaired consciousness, slow and shallow breathing and a weakening pulse."

Credit: PA

Councils across Britain are opening emergency shelters for rough sleepers during the severely cold weather as their lives are at risk on the streets. During extremely cold weather, when temperatures fall to zero degrees or lower for three days, special measures come into action with the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).

How to help homeless people during cold weather

Be extra vigilant in looking out for homeless people during cold weather.

Report anyone sleeping rough in freezing conditions to the council or StreetLink.

Call 999 in an emergency.

Donate or volunteer with a homeless charity.

Homeless charity St Mungo's said offering a hot shower, clean clothes and hot food as well as an emergency bed can help save lives. Petra Salva, director of outreach services at St Mungo's, said: "Rough sleeping is harmful and dangerous, but when temperatures drop, lives are at risk.

"Health problems connected to continued exposure to the freezing cold, including hypothermia, exacerbate people's already poor physical and mental health. "It's vital that we get help to people quickly so we can save lives, but also, in the longer term, find people permanent accommodation and the space to recover."