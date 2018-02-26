Jeremy Corbyn calls for new customs union with EU after Brexit

Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has called on MPs from all parties to support Labour plans for a new customs union with the European Union after Brexit. Labour's vision for Brexit is one in which there is tariff-free trade with Europe which would also help avoid any need for a hard border in Northern Ireland, he said. And at a speech in Coventry, the Labour leader rejected any "race to the bottom" on issues such as workers’ rights, environmental safeguards, consumer protections or food safety standards. He accused the Conservatives of leaving the country "in the dark" about their plans for Brexit, as he called on MPs who are "prepared to put the people’s interests before ideological fantasies" to support plans for a customs union.

The speech at Coventry University followed Labour's Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer's comments on the weekend that Labour supports a customs union with the EU. Corbyn said his party would seek existing single market rights, standards and protections in a final Brexit deal.

But it would negotiate protections and exemptions that could help workers and industry, such as changing state aid restrictions to allow governments to intervene to help struggling sectors. Brexit Secretary David Davis said Mr Corbyn's plans breached the promises he made at the general election and accused him of selling "snake oil".

Labour's "jobs first" approach would include measures to stop employers being able to import cheap agency labour from abroad to undercut workers' pay. The Labour leader's comments could upset those in the party who want the UK to remain in the single market. A letter backed by more than 80 senior figures warned the leader his plans for investment in schools, hospitals and social care would be unfundable unless the UK stays in the internal market.

Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out membership of the single market or customs union after Brexit, a move that has angered Tory Remainers. Mr Corbyn insisted leaving the European Union does not mean Britain is inevitably doomed. The reality of Brexit is "more down-to-earth" than the naysayers and the fervent supporters claim, according to the Labour leader.

Brexit secretary David Davis accused Corbyn of "selling snake oil" Credit: PA