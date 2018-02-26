Newlywed Ellie Udall becomes fifth Briton to die after Grand Canyon helicopter crash

A newlywed on her honeymoon has died from her injuries after a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon last month that also claimed the life of her husband and three other British victims.

Ellie Udall, 29, never regained consciousness after the crash and died from her injuries, her family said in a statement.

They said: It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of our daughter Eleanor Udall (nee Milward) as a result of the injuries she sustained in the Grand Canyon helicopter crash on February 10, 2018.

"Mrs Udall passed away without regaining consciousness, in the Lion's Burns Unit at the University Medical Centre, Las Vegas, USA.

"The family are exceedingly grateful for everything done by rescue services and volunteers in the Canyon, and throughout the last two weeks by the exceptional staff at UMC."