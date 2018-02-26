Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to mark International Women's Day in Birmingham

Birmingham will get its chance to meet Prince Harry and his financée next week.

Harry and Meghan Markle – who get married in May – are travelling to the city as part of the celebrations for International Women’s Day.

They’ll be at Millennium Point in Birmingham’s "Knowledge Quarter" where they will meet the next generation of women in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths sector.

The youngsters – often referred to as "Stemettes" – will be made up from school and college students, local business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The second part of their visit will support a training programme for those who need help to pursue a career in sports coaching and mentoring.

Birmingham is one of 10 cities in the UK where the Coach Core apprenticeship scheme operates.

The couple will be in the Nechells area to meet young people on the scheme.

Coach Core is supported by The Royal Foundation – which was set up by Prince Harry and his brother Prince William to support the projects they are most interested in, like mental health and military veterans.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a patron and Meghan Markle will be the fourth patron after her wedding day.

Harry and Meghan are touring as much of the country as possible before their wedding in Windsor Castle on May 19.

They have already been to Cardiff, Edinburgh, Nottingham and London.