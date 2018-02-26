Restaurant diners make fascist salutes as Italian election dominated by immigration debate

Sat in a restaurant in Milan, diners openly make fascists salutes as they listen to Mussolini-era marching songs.

In a land once dominated by Il Duce, right-wing displays are becoming more commonplace.

On Sunday, Italy will head to the electoral polls in a campaign which has been dominated by the issue of immigration.

In the last four years, 600,000 economic migrants and refugees have arrived in the southern-European country.

It is not just far-right parties whose campaigns are focused on immigration, but those just to the right of the political centre are also now using the kind of language that was unimaginable in past election campaigns.

Anti-fascist demonstrations took place in cities across Italy at the weekend, with a protest in Milan heavily policed to separate them from a rival rally in the famous Piazza del Duomo held by the hard-right Lega Nord, or Northern League.