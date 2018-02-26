Russia orders daily 'pause' in attacks in Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta

Russia has ordered a daily pause in fighting on the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta to start from tomorrow after a UN-ordered ceasefire failed to hold.

Vladimir Putin's demand to his ally Bashar Assad offers hope for residents inside the contested zone to escape - and for humanitarian aid to come in.

Children were among those killed and injured a fresh wave of what are said to be chemical attacks on the area today.

One of those fighting for life was 15-year-old Mahmoud, who was left fighting for air.

His doctor said that must be given a passage out of Ghouta if he has any hope of survival.