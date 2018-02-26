- ITV Report
Russia orders daily 'pause' in attacks in Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta
- Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar
Russia has ordered a daily pause in fighting on the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta to start from tomorrow after a UN-ordered ceasefire failed to hold.
Vladimir Putin's demand to his ally Bashar Assad offers hope for residents inside the contested zone to escape - and for humanitarian aid to come in.
Children were among those killed and injured a fresh wave of what are said to be chemical attacks on the area today.
One of those fighting for life was 15-year-old Mahmoud, who was left fighting for air.
His doctor said that must be given a passage out of Ghouta if he has any hope of survival.
A UN Security Council resolution passed at the weekend which called for a 30-day cease-fire across Syria failed to stop the carnage in the eastern Ghouta region.
Nearly 90 have been killed since the vote was taken since Saturday.
Youngster Khalid said his family were still hiding out underground in fear of more strikes.
He said: "People are being torn to shreds. Plans are always in the sky. They said there will be a ceasefire but it never happened. The regime is killing us."
The priority now is to get urgent humanitarian relief to those in eastern Ghouta.
That is more likely to be possible, thanks to Russia's demand for a five-hour pause in military operations in the area each day.
Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Putin has ordered daily "humanitarian pauses" between 9am and 2pm, starting from Tuesday.
But in a war where ceasefire deals have failed many times before, those inside eastern Ghouta are still watching and hoping to see if it holds.