- ITV Report
Unbearable with the windchill
A colder night with -6 and -7 in places, but the focus on snow rather than ice and frost. More snow across northern and eastern counties tonight - settling in places but blowing snow and blizzard like conditions with brisk winds will mean poor visibility and some travel disruption tonight into tomorrow morning. Shivering with the sunshine and the snow tomorrow with temperatures barely above freezing and the windchill making for an unbearably cold feel.