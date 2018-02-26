Weather: Snow showers and a bitterly cold easterly wind

It will be mostly dry with sunny spells across western parts of the UK today.

Snow showers in the east will become more widespread and these will spread into central and some western parts during the day, although these will be mainly light.

Some heavier snow showers arriving in the east during the afternoon, with some accumulations likely.

It will feel bitterly cold in the brisk easterly wind, with a top temperature of 5 Celsius (41 F).