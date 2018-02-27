Big Freeze is underway

Falling temperatures and a high windchill - with more snow in the next 24hours blowing into many areas.

The temperatures will fall lower on Tuesday night with -11C or -12C possible in places. With frozen ground, where snow is compact it'll turn icy and slippy.

The emphasis for the most severe snow across Scotland and north-eastern England - especially through tomorrow with heavy falls and thunder snow. With brisk winds, blowing snow and blizzards giving terrible travel conditions and poor visibility.

Snow could blow in almost anywhere and even with sunnier skies, temperatures will still be at -2C or -3C... and that's without a ramped up vicious windchill.