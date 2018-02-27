Boris Johnson likens Irish border issue to London's congestion charge zone

The foreign secretary has compared issues over the Irish border with implementing the congestion charge in London.

Boris Johnson made the comments as he dismissed concerns that leaving the customs union could lead to a hard border between the two countries.

In what he called a "very relevant comparison", Mr Johnson told the BBC's Today programme "there's no border between Camden and Westminster" adding the congestion charge was put in place without any need for border checks.

Johnson, along with his Cabinet colleague Liam Fox, was fighting back against Labour proposals for a new UK-EU customs union after Brexit.

There are fears the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which brought the decades-long sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland to an end, could be put at risk should Brexit lead to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the EU.